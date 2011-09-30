PERTH Sep 30 Australian energy exploration firm New Standard Energy said on Friday it finalised an agreement to sell a majority stake in its Goldwyer shale gas project in Western Australia's Canning Basin to ConocoPhillips for A$109.5 ($107.529) million.

ConocoPhillips , the first oil major to step into the fledgling Australian shale gas industry, will acquire 75 percent of the Goldwyer project over four phases of exploration, New Standard said in a statement.

"The decision by ConocoPhillips to farm-in to the Goldwyer Project has validated our confidence in the unconventional gas prospectivity of the Goldwyer Project and we expect the on-ground exploration activity in 2012 to provide important endorsement," New Standard managing director Sam Willis said.

Some in the industry have high hopes for shale gas to become Australia's next wave of energy growth, following the nation's A$70 billion coal seam gas industry, but most experts agree significant production is still at least a decade away.

Australia has 396 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas resources, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, equivalent to about 46 percent of U.S. reserves. ($1 = 1.018 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede, editing by Miral Fahmy)