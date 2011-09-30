PERTH Sep 30 Australian energy exploration firm
New Standard Energy said on Friday it finalised an
agreement to sell a majority stake in its Goldwyer shale gas
project in Western Australia's Canning Basin to ConocoPhillips
for A$109.5 ($107.529) million.
ConocoPhillips , the first oil major to step into the
fledgling Australian shale gas industry, will acquire 75 percent
of the Goldwyer project over four phases of exploration, New
Standard said in a statement.
"The decision by ConocoPhillips to farm-in to the Goldwyer
Project has validated our confidence in the unconventional gas
prospectivity of the Goldwyer Project and we expect the
on-ground exploration activity in 2012 to provide important
endorsement," New Standard managing director Sam Willis said.
Some in the industry have high hopes for shale gas to become
Australia's next wave of energy growth, following the nation's
A$70 billion coal seam gas industry, but most experts agree
significant production is still at least a decade away.
Australia has 396 trillion cubic feet of technically
recoverable shale gas resources, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Agency, equivalent to about 46 percent of U.S.
reserves.
($1 = 1.018 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede, editing by Miral Fahmy)