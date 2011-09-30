September 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank PLC
Issue Amount 110 million euro
Maturity Date October 08, 2012
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 80bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date October 07, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds TSB Bank PLC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.