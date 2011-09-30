September 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank PLC

Issue Amount 110 million euro

Maturity Date October 08, 2012

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 80bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds TSB Bank PLC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

