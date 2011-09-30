(Agency corrects the version published on 15 April 2011 to include the affirmation of the Short-term rating. A corrected version follows.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Evraz Group S.A.'s HK1q.L(Evraz) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Evraz's Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B', upgraded its senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'B+' and assigned its prospective Eurobond issue an expected 'BB-(exp)' rating.

The upgrade reflects improvements in Evraz's capital structure and liquidity position. Fitch views positively Evraz's successful refinancing of its short-term loans in 2010. As a result, the company's debt maturity profile at end-February 2011 was comfortable, with USD711m of debt due in 2011-2012, which represents 9% of the company's loan liabilities.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Evraz will be able to maintain its comfortable liquidity position and continue de-leveraging.

Evraz continues to benefit from high self-sufficiency in key raw material inputs, which decreases the company's exposure to volatile iron ore and coking coal markets. Evraz's steel mills in Russia operate with cash costs 30%-40% lower than the global average.

In Fitch's view, Russian steel market fundamentals remain strong. As the largest producer of long products in Russia, Evraz benefits from an expected intensification of infrastructure and housing construction, which may lead to an increase in demand for construction steel in 2011 by 10% y-o-y. The acquisition of the Inprom metal service company, which has annual sales volumes of 0.4m tons, will allow Evraz to strengthen its presence in the retail segment and will likely stimulate sales of the company's long products in Russia.

Fitch expects Evraz's profitability to increase in line with the rise in the company's sales in Russia due to a certain price premium, provided by the Russian market as a result of its oligopolistic production structure and a better product-mix of the company's sales in Russia compared with export sales of the company's Russian steel mills.

Fitch also notes that Evraz's North American plants producing infrastructure and construction steel have considerable exposure to stable infrastructure-related government contracts while pipe-making operations benefit from shale gas exploration projects.

The agency expects Evraz's revenues to grow by 16%-18% in 2011 with EBITDAR margin of 17%-19%. Fitch estimates 2011 gross leverage (gross debt/EBITDAR) at 2.7x-2.9x, and net leverage (net debt/EBITDAR) at 2.5x-2.7x. Fitch projects these figures to decrease to 2.2x-2.4x, and 2.0x-2.2x, respectively, in 2012.