September 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom Of Spain

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 5.125 pct

Reoffer price 101.346

Payment Date October 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria & Credit

Agricole CIB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.3 billion

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0582801865

Data supplied by International Insider.