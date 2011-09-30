Sept 30 Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) shares fell 12 percent on Friday, a day after the chipmaker warned continued oversupply of DRAM chips will weigh on its margins.

On Thursday, Micron posted a 12 percent sequential drop in its fourth-quarter DRAM revenue and blamed it on slower-than-expected growth in sales of PCs, which use DRAM chips as primary memory. [ID:L3E7KT3WB]

Wedbush Securities downgraded Micron shares to "neutral" from "outperform" citing the chipmaker's surprise fourth-quarter loss.

"We think with a couple of tough quarters ahead with Micron likely staying in the red, that investors shouldn’t put new money to work," analyst Betsy Van Hees said.

Citigroup, which cut its target price on Micron shares to $7 from $8 said the company faces the risk of a negative judgment in its litigation with Rambus Inc (RMBS.O).

Rambus has accused heavyweights Micron and Hynix Semiconductor Inc (000660.KS) of conspiring to squelch its superior chip technology and keep it from becoming an industry standard. [ID:S1E78L1WJ]

Micron could end up paying a penalty of anywhere between $150-$900 million, Citigroup estimates, based on previous settlements including Samsung's (005930.KS) $900 million to Rambus last year to settle antitrust claims.

Micron shares were down almost 12 percent at $5.18 in Friday late morning trade on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

