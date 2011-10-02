COLOMBO Oct 2 Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Sunday natural gas has been discovered offsore the Indian Ocean island nation in the Mannar Basin, where Cairn India Ltd. has been drilling exploratory wells.

"Explorers have informed me that they have found a gas deposit in the seabed," presidential spokesman Wijayananda Herath quoted Rajapaksa as saying to an audience in the hill country city of Kandy. Herath had no other details, including whether the well is economically viable.

Cairn India had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Bryson Hull; Editing by Sugita Katyal)