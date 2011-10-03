HONG KONG Oct 3 Shares of the world's No.2 insurer Ping An (2318.HK) plunged by more than 12 percent in morning trade on Monday, hitting their lowest levels in more than two and a half years, hit by funds selling out in preparation for redemptions back home.

By 0300 GMT, Ping An shares were down more than 12 percent to HK$38.85, their weakest level since March 2009. By comparison, the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 4.4 percent.

Other China-related financial shares also fell, with Bank of China (3988.HK), Agricultural Bank of China (1288.HK) and China Merchants Bank (3968.HK) all down more than 6 percent, pushing the China Enterprise Index of top, locally listed mainland stocks down more than 5 percent.

One trader said that information from the Hong Kong bourse showed foreign securities firms were doing most of the trade in Ping An shares, likely selling on behalf of clients.

Ping An, which is about 16 percent owned by HSBC (HSBA.L), has long been popular with many foreign funds. For example, Fidelity star fund manager Anthony Bolton's China Special Situations Fund counted Ping An as its second-biggest holding at the end of August.

Monday's fall comes after Ping An recorded its biggest daily percentage plunge in more than three years on Sept. 26, hit by multiple rumours about HSBC selling down its stake and its exposure to the real estate trust business. [ID:nL3E7KQ0RN]

Ping An said then that all its operations were running normally.

(Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Clement Tan; Editing by Matt Driskill)

