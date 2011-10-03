(For other news from Reuters Wealth Management Summit, click here)

SINGAPORE Oct 3 Credit Suisse is reviewing its cost base and investments in the light of a challenging business environment for the next two years, its chief executive for private banking in Asia said on Monday.

"We review our cost base, we review the investments that we have made and we are going to make in light of what we think is a relatively challenging environment for the next two years," Marcel Kreis, the Swiss bank's head of private banking for Asia-Pacific, told the Reuters Wealth Management Summit in Singapore.

But he added that even as the bank reviews costs and tries to squeeze greater efficiency from existing staff, it is still planning to hire more relationship managers. Credit Suisse hired 60 private bankers last year, the executive said.

Kreis, who oversees the Asian business excluding India, said the bank has already announced it will cut 1 billion Swiss francs from its cost base globally and the benefits of this cost-reduction will be realised in 2012.

The cost cuts will also affect Asia as a proportion of its size to the bank's overall business, Kreis said, without providing details.

Credit Suisse managed about 78 billion Swiss francs ($86 billion) worth of Asian clients assets as of June 30, or about 10 percent of global assets, and has 370 private bankers in the region.

Credit Suisse in July reported a 52 percent drop in second-quarter net income, hurt by a weak performance in investment banking. The private banking business, which saw a 4 percent drop in pre-tax income, was hit by the strong Swiss franc, low interest rates and "very low levels of client activity".

"In the last two or three years, client appetite for risky, longer-term investment hasn’t returned to pre-2008 levels. That, from a transactional income point of view, is challenging," Kreis said.

($1 = 0.908 Swiss Francs)

(For more on the Reuters Wealth Management Summit, see [ID:nL5E7KU0A6])

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Kevin Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman; Follow us on twitter.com/reuters_summits)

((Kevin.Lim@thomsonreuters.com)(65)(6403 5663)) Keywords: WEALTH SUMMIT/CREDITSUISSE ASIA

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.