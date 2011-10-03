BANGKOK Oct 3 Indonesian shares plunged 5 percent on Monday as foreign-led selling hit financials and big caps amid concern that the euro zone's debt crisis will dampen global growth.

By 0711 GMT, Indonesia's main share index was down 4.9 percent at 3,374.96. Astra International , the country's biggest listed firm and vehicle distributor, lost 6.1 percent while top lender Bank Mandiri dropped 7.1 percent.

Other Southeast Asian stock markets pushed lower, with Thailand down 4.5 percent and stocks in Singapore and Malaysia down over 2 percent. ($1 = 8790 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)