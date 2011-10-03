BANGKOK Oct 3 Indonesian shares plunged
5 percent on Monday as foreign-led selling hit financials and
big caps amid concern that the euro zone's debt crisis will
dampen global growth.
By 0711 GMT, Indonesia's main share index was down 4.9
percent at 3,374.96. Astra International , the
country's biggest listed firm and vehicle distributor, lost 6.1
percent while top lender Bank Mandiri dropped 7.1
percent.
Other Southeast Asian stock markets pushed lower, with
Thailand down 4.5 percent and stocks in Singapore
and Malaysia down over 2 percent.
($1 = 8790 Indonesian Rupiahs)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)