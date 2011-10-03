* Cuts Alcoa to 'hold' from 'buy'

* Raises Freeport and Goldcorp to 'buy' from 'hold'

* Cuts price target on Alcoa to $14 from $20

* Cuts Freeport-McMoRan Copper price target to $48 from $60

* Cuts Goldcorp price target to $54 from $56

Oct 3 Industrial metals will be hurt by the European debt crisis and a slowdown in emerging markets, Deutsche Bank said and downgraded America's biggest aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (AA.N) to "hold" from "buy."

Deutsche Bank cut price target on Alcoa to $14 from $20.

The brokerage said it favours gold producers and raised Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N) and gold miner Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) (GG.N) to "buy" from "hold" on strong balance sheets, cash flow outlook and rising dividend yields.

Deutsche Bank said it has a bullish outlook on precious metals in the backdrop of Euro sovereign risks and the United States Federal Reserve commitment to keep interest rates on hold.

It, however, cut the price target on Freeport-McMoRan Copper to $48 from $60, and cut Goldcorp price target to $54 from $56 on stock.

(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

((sumit.jha@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters messaging: sumit.jha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ALCOA/RESEARCH DEUTSCHE BANK

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.