Oct 3 U.S. semiconductor stocks are expected to see a challenging fourth quarter due to weak electronics demand, rising inventories and lower factory utilization, Nomura said in a note to clients.

The brokerage, which is cautious on Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Texas Instruments TXN.N, said slowing PC growth and rising margin pressures could weigh on share price performance of Net Book ODMs and PC OEMs.

Nomura said it expects continued biplorization in IT demand - high for smartphones and tablets and low for PCs, but does not see demand growth for specialty DRAMs to offset weakness in PC DRAMs.

The brokerage downgraded LG Display (034220.KS) to "neutral" on lower demand for LCD TVs and PC, and weakness in panel prices.

Nomura raised Analog Devices Inc ADI.N to "neutral" from "reduce," calling it a "King of Cash".

However, the brokerage said Analog Devices may miss its October-ended quarter outlook due to decelerating industrial and communications markets.

