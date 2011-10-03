BRIEF-Cincinnati Financial reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results
* Cincinnati Financial Corp- $42.95 book value per share at December 31, 2016, up $3.75 or 10 percent since December 31, 2015
Oct 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
[EIB.Ul]
Issue Amount 125 million sterling
Maturity Date June 14, 2013
Coupon 3-month Libor + 3 bp
Issue price 99.985
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5 bp
Payment Date October 11, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 825
million sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0632720271
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Cincinnati Financial Corp- $42.95 book value per share at December 31, 2016, up $3.75 or 10 percent since December 31, 2015
SYDNEY, Feb 9 Australia's biggest wealth manager AMP Ltd on Thursday posted a 61 percent fall in full-year underlying earnings, missing expectations as it works to turn around its struggling life insurance division.
Feb 8 Wells Fargo & Co's board is likely to eliminate 2016 bonuses for the bank's top executives following the bogus account scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.