Oct 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

[EIB.Ul]

Issue Amount 125 million sterling

Maturity Date June 14, 2013

Coupon 3-month Libor + 3 bp

Issue price 99.985

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5 bp

Payment Date October 11, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 825

million sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0632720271

