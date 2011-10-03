SEOUL, Oct 4 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA >Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors report September sales TOP STORIES >Big insurer may not face same capital rule as bank >Korean refiners to boost earnings with high export >Korea utilities to secure high-calorific coal

>Korea Aug industrial output far short of forecasts

MARKETS >Seoul shares end flat in volatile session >S.Korea won suffers worst month in 2-1/2 years MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday on investor concerns Greece would fail to avoid a default on its debt and the effect that may have on European lenders and the global economy. *Oil fell on Monday as fears that Greece cannot avoid default and a stronger dollar pressured Brent to the lowest settlement in 7-1/2 months and U.S. crude to its lowest close in 12 months. *World stocks fell to a two-year low and the euro tumbled to its weakest level against the yen in more than a decade on Monday as growing expectation of a Greek default increased fears of another global recession. *Seoul shares ended nearly flat after volatile trade on Friday, with positive news from Europe and the United States lifting sentiment, but declines in technology issues such as LG Display and Hynix Semiconductor limited gains.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Daewoo International Corp has successfully produced natural gas in Myanmar and annual profits are expected to grow to 400 billion won ($339 million) by 2014. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to release a combined smartphone-tablet PC dubbed the "Galaxy Note" in November. >South Korea's unlisted Kolon Pharmaceutical Inc said that it plans to build a pharmaceutical factory in Mauritania, Africa early next year.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest [Press] KR main diary [Ordinary] KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1178.050 Korean Won) (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)