SEOUL, Oct 4 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA
>Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors report September sales
TOP STORIES
>Big insurer may not face same capital rule as bank
>Korean refiners to boost earnings with high export
>Korea utilities to secure high-calorific coal
>Korea Aug industrial output far short of forecasts
MARKETS
>Seoul shares end flat in volatile session
>S.Korea won suffers worst month in 2-1/2 years
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday on investor
concerns Greece would fail to avoid a default on its debt and
the effect that may have on European lenders and the global
economy.
*Oil fell on Monday as fears that Greece cannot avoid default
and a stronger dollar pressured Brent to the lowest settlement
in 7-1/2 months and U.S. crude to its lowest close in 12
months.
*World stocks fell to a two-year low and the euro tumbled to its
weakest level against the yen in more than a decade on Monday as
growing expectation of a Greek default increased fears of
another global recession.
*Seoul shares ended nearly flat after volatile trade on Friday,
with positive news from Europe and the United States lifting
sentiment, but declines in technology issues such as LG Display
and Hynix Semiconductor limited gains.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>Daewoo International Corp has successfully produced
natural gas in Myanmar and annual profits are expected to grow
to 400 billion won ($339 million) by 2014.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to release a
combined smartphone-tablet PC dubbed the "Galaxy Note" in
November.
>South Korea's unlisted Kolon Pharmaceutical Inc said that it
plans to build a pharmaceutical factory in Mauritania, Africa
early next year.
($1 = 1178.050 Korean Won)
(Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)