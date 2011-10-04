(Adds quotes, analyst comments, details)
* 2011 loan growth below industry as it focuses on merger
* Aims to boost assets by 18 pct in the next 3 years
* Scotiabank will support Thanachart Bank
* Shares down nearly 3 pct, in line with market
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Oct 4 Thanachart Bank Plc, a Thai
affiliate of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia , is targeting
5 percent loan growth this year, below the sector's average, and
wants to boost assets by about 18 percent in three years, its
chief said on Tuesday.
Thailand's fifth-largest lender by the number of branches
aims to raise assets to 1 trillion baht ($32 billion) in the
next three years from 850 billion baht, Chief Executive Somjate
Moosirilert told reporters.
The bank, also Thailand's biggest car loan lender, aims to
boost market share to 10 percent in the next three years from
8-9 percent now, he said, adding his bank aims to offer a full
range of banking services.
In 2010, Thanachart agreed to pay $1 billion for a 47.6
percent stake in Siam City Bank in a deal that would help
Canada's third-largest lender expand its foothold in Thailand's
retail banking business.
Brendan King, Thanachart Bank's deputy chief executive said
Scotiabank continued to work closely with the Thai partner and
was well prepared to support growth of the bank.
Its merger with Siam City Bank was completed this month. It
has more than 680 branches in Thailand and retail customers
account for more than half of portfolio, mostly car loans.
Before the merger, Siam City Bank was ranked number seven
and Thanachart Bank at number eight.
Thanachart's loan growth target was slightly below the
sector. Major Thai banks aim for a double digit growth this
year, while top lender Bangkok Bank is more
conservative with a 2011 loan growth target of 6-8 percent.
Thanachart Bank Chief Financial Officer Anuwat Luengtaweekul
said the 5 percent growth was "fairly good" given the bank had
to focus on merging its operations with Siam City Bank.
Some analysts recently downgraded the Thai banking sector on
concerns global economic uncertainties coould affect loan growth
and earnings.
"We downgrade the bank sector from positive to neutral due
to expected slower earnings growth as well as rising risk from
volatile market conditions spurred by foreign selling of
equities," Kim Eng Securities said in a note to clients.
But the top broker recommended "buy on weakness" for
medium-to-long term investment with Thanachart Capital as its
top pick.
The sector's loan growth was 7.9 percent this year, but Kim
Eng kept its 2011 loan growth forecast for the bank sector at
14.9 percent, expecting momentum to accelerate near the end of
this year due to demand for working capital and long-term loan
deals in the pipeline.
At 0820 GMT, Thanachart Capital shares were down nearly 3
percent, in line with the broader market .
($1 = 31.215 Baht)
(Additional reporting and writing by Khettiya Jittapong.
Editing by Jason Szep)