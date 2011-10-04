(Adds quotes, analyst comments, details)

* 2011 loan growth below industry as it focuses on merger

* Aims to boost assets by 18 pct in the next 3 years

* Scotiabank will support Thanachart Bank

* Shares down nearly 3 pct, in line with market

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Oct 4 Thanachart Bank Plc, a Thai affiliate of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia , is targeting 5 percent loan growth this year, below the sector's average, and wants to boost assets by about 18 percent in three years, its chief said on Tuesday.

Thailand's fifth-largest lender by the number of branches aims to raise assets to 1 trillion baht ($32 billion) in the next three years from 850 billion baht, Chief Executive Somjate Moosirilert told reporters.

The bank, also Thailand's biggest car loan lender, aims to boost market share to 10 percent in the next three years from 8-9 percent now, he said, adding his bank aims to offer a full range of banking services.

In 2010, Thanachart agreed to pay $1 billion for a 47.6 percent stake in Siam City Bank in a deal that would help Canada's third-largest lender expand its foothold in Thailand's retail banking business.

Brendan King, Thanachart Bank's deputy chief executive said Scotiabank continued to work closely with the Thai partner and was well prepared to support growth of the bank.

Its merger with Siam City Bank was completed this month. It has more than 680 branches in Thailand and retail customers account for more than half of portfolio, mostly car loans.

Before the merger, Siam City Bank was ranked number seven and Thanachart Bank at number eight.

Thanachart's loan growth target was slightly below the sector. Major Thai banks aim for a double digit growth this year, while top lender Bangkok Bank is more conservative with a 2011 loan growth target of 6-8 percent.

Thanachart Bank Chief Financial Officer Anuwat Luengtaweekul said the 5 percent growth was "fairly good" given the bank had to focus on merging its operations with Siam City Bank.

Some analysts recently downgraded the Thai banking sector on concerns global economic uncertainties coould affect loan growth and earnings.

"We downgrade the bank sector from positive to neutral due to expected slower earnings growth as well as rising risk from volatile market conditions spurred by foreign selling of equities," Kim Eng Securities said in a note to clients.

But the top broker recommended "buy on weakness" for medium-to-long term investment with Thanachart Capital as its top pick.

The sector's loan growth was 7.9 percent this year, but Kim Eng kept its 2011 loan growth forecast for the bank sector at 14.9 percent, expecting momentum to accelerate near the end of this year due to demand for working capital and long-term loan deals in the pipeline.

At 0820 GMT, Thanachart Capital shares were down nearly 3 percent, in line with the broader market . ($1 = 31.215 Baht) (Additional reporting and writing by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jason Szep)