SINGAPORE Oct 4 Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) (RY.TO) is looking to expand its private banking business in Asia and aims to more than double assets under management to around $25 billion by 2015, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

"From 2011 to 2015, our plan is to grow to $25 billion," Barend Janssens, RBC's head of wealth management for emerging markets, told the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in Singapore.

RBC also expects to increase the number of frontline bankers and brokers in Asia to 100-120 by that time from around 60 now, he added.

RBC currently manages about $11 billion in Asian private banking assets, and the region accounts for just a small fraction of the bank's $525 billion in global assets under management.

The wealth management unit currently operates out of Singapore and Hong Kong, with representative offices in Brunei and Beijing.

Janssens, a Dutchman who joined RBC from ABN AMRO earlier this year, said $25 billion in assets would put the Canadian bank among the second-tier of private banks in Asia. Such an asset base would provide the critical mass needed to justify the cost of building and maintaining a supporting infrastructure, he said.

Janssens said RBC hoped to attract clients by tapping on the bank's financial strength and Canadian parentage, drawing on the many people in Hong Kong, China and Taiwan who either hold Canadian passports or are keen on getting permanent residency status in the North American country.

