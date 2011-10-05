(For other news from Reuters Wealth Management Summit, click here)

By Saeed Azhar and Nishant Kumar

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Oct 5 Asia's wealth management industry is seen ripe for a consolidation over the next two years as the market turmoil takes a toll on rich clients and rising regulatory and staffing costs threaten the survival of smaller players.

The shake-up is forecast to begin in the offshore banking centres of Singapore and Hong Kong, where European boutique banks and international players have made a beeline to challenge established leaders like UBS UBSN.VX and Citigroup (C.N).

An upheaval could present opportunities for players such as JPMorgan (JPM.N), which had previously focused on the ultra-high-net-worth segment in Asia and is now building its presence among the merely rich.

"Looking at the market dislocations here now, I think some of those opportunities might present themselves," Andrew Cohen, chief executive of JPMorgan's ultra-high-net-worth business in the Asia-Pacific, told the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in Hong Kong.

Cohen said while the firm had traditionally grown organically, it would look at the right opportunities for acquisitions.

"The cultural fit has to be right and these are the two markets that are matured," the Hong Kong-based executive said.

Asian and Australian banks, which are keen to grow their regional wealth management presence, would also look at M&A opportunities with interest, industry executives said.

A precedent was set two years ago when Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC.SI), Singapore's second-biggest lender, swooped in to buy ING's Asian private banking unit for $1.4 billion.

Singapore and Hong Kong are the main offshore hubs for private banking in a region where high-networth individuals held assets of $10.8 trillion in 2010, according to estimates from Merrill Lynch and Capgemini.

The two cities also have a big population of millionaires and another 110,000 high-networth individuals will be added to the pool in the five years to 2015, according to a survey by Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.VX.

The combined wealth of the rich from Hong Kong and Singapore is forecast to surge nearly 70 percent to $1.3 trillion, the survey added.

RISING COSTS

But capturing that wealth has not been easy for a vast number of the region's private banks.

"If you look at the market right now, taking Singapore as an example, there are maybe 20-odd players that have below $5 billion in assets," Vish Jain, Singapore-based partner at Boston Consulting Group, told Reuters in an interview.

"You can quite easily see many of these players closing shop."

These smaller firms pale in comparison to industry leaders such UBS and Citigroup -- whose regional wealth arms each hold close to $200 billion in assets.

Shayne Nelson, CEO of Standard Chartered's (STAN.L) private bank, told the Reuters Summit in Singapore that the industry is facing rising staff and regulatory costs.

"We are seeing a big step-up in the regulatory requirements across the industry.... We are seeing a lot more focus on suitability, compliance and operational risk, so that increases the cost of the business quite substantially."

As much as Asia is a huge growth market, private banks would need scale to survive in this business, he said.

JPMorgan's Cohen said the U.S. bank has no specific acquisition targets but said Hong Kong and Singapore had advantages over many places in the world and were of vital importance to the company's businesses.

JPMorgan's private bank manages $773 billion in client assets globally.

Mark Jansen, a partner who advises on financial services at consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers, said a number of players will struggle over the next few years because cost pressures are increasing amid structural challenges.

Many private banks in Asia have cost-to-income ratios above 90 percent, compared with 60-plus and 70-plus percent for their counterparts in the United States and Switzerland. The ratio is an indicator of the bank's efficiency and hence its profitability.

But wealth managers may still resist selling, Jansen told the Reuters Summit.

"From a consolidation standpoint, a lot of people are interested in buying banks. It's just that there are not many sellers given Asia is seen as a growth engine of the future."

