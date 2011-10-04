* Pres says full recov from quake to take longer than expected

* Says orders remain slightly lower than last year

* Murata's customers include Apple, Nokia

CHIBA, Japan, Oct 4 Japanese electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd 6981.OS (6981.T), which counts Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Nokia NOK1V.HE among its clients, said a full recovery in demand would take longer than expected, as macroeconomic fears dent consumer sentiment.

Orders, which fell in the first months after a massive quake and tsunami in March, are not rising as they usually do ahead of the year-end holiday season, and remain slightly lower than last year, Murata's president said.

The firm's factory usage rate will stay flat in October-December against 94 percent in July-September, as solid demand for parts used in smartphones, tablets and auto parts is countered by slumping orders for PC and audio-visual product parts, he said.

"Orders are not peaking, but I'm not worried because there's no dip either," Tsuneo Murata said on Tuesday on the sidelines of CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies), one of Japan's biggest electronics trade shows.

He declined to give a forecast for October-December orders. "Everything is very unclear," he said.

Murata is the world's biggest maker of ceramic capacitors, tiny parts that control the flow of electricity in electronics ranging from TVs to car engine controls to game consoles.

The Kyoto-based firm, like home rivals Kyocera Corp (6971.T) and TDK Corp (6762.T), is fighting a profit-sapping surge in the yen, steadily expanding production capacity overseas as it chases a 30 percent production ratio target.

Murata, whose overseas sales make up 85 percent of total revenue, is also under pressure from clients who demand it diversify its production bases away from quake-prone Japan with power outage risks. It most recently announced a new plant site in the Philippines.

"But to stay ahead of overseas competition, we need to continue to develop new products, and we can do that only in Japan, which has the technological know-how."

Murata, which recently announced it would buy chipmaker Renesas Electronics's (6723.T) power amp operations, is seeking to expand in non-ceramic businesses, such as in solar cell materials, secondary lithium-ion batteries and biosensors.

In the past, it has taken control of Panasonic Corp's (6752.T) multi-layer ceramic capacitor business and has taken a stake in Tokyo Denpa Co 6900.T, its partner in quartz crystal product development.

Murata now increasingly competes against low-cost products from South Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd (009150.KS) and Taiwan's Yageo Corp (2327.TW).

Shares in Murata were down 0.5 percent prior to the news, outperforming a 1.2 percent fall in Tokyo's electrical machinery subindex .IELEC.T.

