KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 Malaysia's RHB Capital said on Tuesday that Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank had ceased to be a substantial shareholder in the company after its unit sold its shares to Aabar Investments.

RHB said that ADCB Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd had on 30 September 2011 disposed of 545,787,168 shares in RHB Capital to Aabar Investments.

ADCB Malaysia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADCB Holdings (Labuan) Limited, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADCB Holdings (Cayman) Limited, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank P.J.S.C.

Aabar agreed in June to pay 10.80 ringgit per share for ADCB's quarter stake in RHB in a $1.9 billion deal. (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Liau Y-Sing)