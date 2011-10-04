KUALA LUMPUR Oct 4 Malaysia's RHB Capital
said on Tuesday that Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
had ceased to be a substantial shareholder in the
company after its unit sold its shares to Aabar Investments.
RHB said that ADCB Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd had on 30
September 2011 disposed of 545,787,168 shares in RHB Capital to
Aabar Investments.
ADCB Malaysia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADCB Holdings
(Labuan) Limited, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
ADCB Holdings (Cayman) Limited, which in turn is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank P.J.S.C.
Aabar agreed in June to pay 10.80 ringgit per share for
ADCB's quarter stake in RHB in a $1.9 billion
deal.
(Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Liau Y-Sing)