* Rates stock Overweight

* Price Target $30

Oct 4 Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) is expected to see strong cash flow this year and in 2012, as its internet and phone subscribers rise and advertising revenue at its NBC Universal joint venture improves, JP Morgan said and added the No. 1 U.S. cable operator to its analyst focus list.

The brokerage said it expects Comcast to generate $8 billion of cash flow each year in 2011 and 2012.

The operator reported a cash flow of about $6.22 billion last year, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

For 2011, analysts at JP Morgan expect Comcast's cable business to generate about $6.2 billion cash with the remaining $1.8 billion held at NBC Universal to pay down debt and eventually buy General Electric Co's (GE.N) 49 percent in 2014 and 2017.

Comcast, has been losing video customers to rival phone companies like Verizon Communications' s (VZ.N) FiOS and ATA&T's (T.N) U-Verse and satellite competitors.

However, JP Morgan expects the video subscriber losses to subsidise, and offset by increasing HSI (high speed internet) customers.

The brokerage expects Comcast to return about $3.3 billion to shareholders each year, with $1.2 billion in dividend payments and $2.1 billion in share buybacks, leaving $2.9 billion per year to reduce leverage. "Comcast could feasibly buy back about $10 billion in stock in 2012 and still end the year at the mid-point of its target leverage range," the brokerage wrote in a note to clients.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company closed at $20.36 on Monday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

