By Stephen Aldred
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 4 The private equity arm of
brokerage CLSA said on Tuesday it has invested $22 million for a
minority stake in Indian education specialist Resonance
Eduventures, the latest in a string of recent investments from
the fund.
Indians' obsession with schooling combined with woeful
public education and rising incomes means private equity firms
like CLSA Capital Partners (CLSACP) are hunting for
opportunities in the country's booming but fragmented for-profit
education sector.
Resonance, founded in 2001, is one of India's largest test
preparation coaching institutes, focusing on entrance exams for
engineering and medical sciences.
CLSA Capital Partners projects the Indian test preparation
market will reach $3.4 billion by 2012, led by a huge demand for
bachelor's degrees.
"Resonance...is very well positioned to capitalise on
increasing future demand," Richard Pyvis, Executive Chairman of
CLSACP said in a statement.
Resonance has over 38 centres across 18 Indian cities and
has trained over 125,000 students.
CLSACP, with $2.7 billion in assets under management,
invested in Resonance through its $333 million ARIA Investment
Partners III L.P. fund. The firm also invested $12 million in
Hong Kong company 2% Limited in September from the same fund.
CLSACP also recently closed two Indonesia deals, investing
$15 million into PT SariWangi AEA, Indonesia's largest private
tea company, and $20 million in vehicle financing firm Sinar
Mitra Sepadan Finance.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred. Editing by Jane Merriman)