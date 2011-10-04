(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 04- Fitch Ratings has downgraded three classes of by
JCREF CMBS 2007-1 GK due December 2015 and affirmed the rest.
The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS
securitisation. The rating actions are as listed below:
JPY26.4bn* Class A notes downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AA-sf';
Outlook Stable
JPY6bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative
JPY5.2bn* Class C notes downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf';
Outlook Negative
JPY4.6bn* Class D notes downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf';
assigned a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
JPY2.6bn* Class E notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating
revised to 'RR6' from 'RR5'
*as of 3 October 2011
The downgrade of three class notes reflects the
deterioration in property value assumptions adopted in Fitch's
analysis. Out of the remaining 40 properties, the analysis
focused on 24 properties including those whose performance has
significantly deteriorated over the past 12 months. Fitch
reviewed the operating performance of the underlying property
portfolio, taking into account the current Japanese commercial
real estate market, trends and prospects.
Fitch's analysis has taken into consideration that the
collateral properties are more likely to be sold under stressed
market conditions as the time to maturity on the remaining
underlying bonds and loans backed by such properties shortens.
The class A notes are, however, expected to benefit directly
from the sequential principal redemption of recoveries from the
defaulted underlying assets.
The Outlook on the class A is now Stable, reflecting Fitch's
conservative downward revisions of 14% of the total property
values from levels at the previous rating action in October
2010. The Negative Outlook for classes B and C reflects the
general uncertainty related to the workout process and its
outcome as well as prospects on multiple poorly performing
properties within the transaction.
To date seven out of the nine underlying assets (loans or
bonds) have defaulted, with only one fully recovered through
disposal of multiple properties.
Fitch assigned ratings to this transaction in November 2007.
At closing, the notes were secured by nine loans or Tokutei
Mokuteki Kaisha bonds collateralised by 56 properties.