Oct 04- Fitch Ratings has downgraded three classes of by JCREF CMBS 2007-1 GK due December 2015 and affirmed the rest. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as listed below:

JPY26.4bn* Class A notes downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable

JPY6bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

JPY5.2bn* Class C notes downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

JPY4.6bn* Class D notes downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; assigned a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'

JPY2.6bn* Class E notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating revised to 'RR6' from 'RR5'

*as of 3 October 2011

The downgrade of three class notes reflects the deterioration in property value assumptions adopted in Fitch's analysis. Out of the remaining 40 properties, the analysis focused on 24 properties including those whose performance has significantly deteriorated over the past 12 months. Fitch reviewed the operating performance of the underlying property portfolio, taking into account the current Japanese commercial real estate market, trends and prospects.

Fitch's analysis has taken into consideration that the collateral properties are more likely to be sold under stressed market conditions as the time to maturity on the remaining underlying bonds and loans backed by such properties shortens. The class A notes are, however, expected to benefit directly from the sequential principal redemption of recoveries from the defaulted underlying assets.

The Outlook on the class A is now Stable, reflecting Fitch's conservative downward revisions of 14% of the total property values from levels at the previous rating action in October 2010. The Negative Outlook for classes B and C reflects the general uncertainty related to the workout process and its outcome as well as prospects on multiple poorly performing properties within the transaction.

To date seven out of the nine underlying assets (loans or bonds) have defaulted, with only one fully recovered through disposal of multiple properties.

Fitch assigned ratings to this transaction in November 2007. At closing, the notes were secured by nine loans or Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha bonds collateralised by 56 properties.