October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount 100 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 02, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 182.719
Payment Date October 11, 2011
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct ( 1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 600 million
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0669838541
Data supplied by International Insider.