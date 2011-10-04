October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount 100 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 02, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 182.719

Payment Date October 11, 2011

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct ( 1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 600 million

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0669838541

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.