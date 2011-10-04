October 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower France Telecom
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 13, 2016
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.715
Payment Date October 13, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Engliah
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN CH0140244770
