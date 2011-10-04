October 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower France Telecom

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 13, 2016

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.715

Payment Date October 13, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Engliah

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN CH0140244770

