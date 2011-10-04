October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 125 million Sterling

Maturity Date September 08, 2014

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 106.112

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 5.0 pct September 2014 Gilt

Payment Date October 11, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 525 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN FR0010770511

Temporary ISIN FR0011129683

