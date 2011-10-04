October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
(CADES)
Issue Amount 125 million Sterling
Maturity Date September 08, 2014
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 106.112
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 5.0 pct September 2014 Gilt
Payment Date October 11, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 525 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN FR0010770511
Temporary ISIN FR0011129683
Data supplied by International Insider.