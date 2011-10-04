October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Municipality Finance Plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 50 million rand

Maturity Date November 25, 2015

Coupon 5.85 pct

Payment Date November 08, 2011

Denoms (K) 10

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 5 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date June 25, 2015

Coupon 5.5 pct

Payment Date November 14, 2011

Denoms (K) 1

* * * *

Common Terms

Issue price Par

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's debt issuance programme

