October 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Municipality Finance Plc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million rand
Maturity Date November 25, 2015
Coupon 5.85 pct
Payment Date November 08, 2011
Denoms (K) 10
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 5 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date June 25, 2015
Coupon 5.5 pct
Payment Date November 14, 2011
Denoms (K) 1
* * * *
Common Terms
Issue price Par
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's debt issuance programme
