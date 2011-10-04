(Follows alerts)

Oct 4 Acme Packet Inc APKT.O, which provides communication infrastructure for telecoms and businesses, expects third-quarter results much below estimates, sending its shares down 28 percent after market.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company expects to report adjusted earnings of $0.20-$0.22 a share on sales of about $70 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 30 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $82.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our third-quarter results were adversely impacted by a very large opportunity at one of the two largest service providers in North America," Chief Executive Andy Ory said in a statement.

The company said it kept its 2011 outlook. [ID:nASA02WL9]

Acme shares, which had closed at $40.15 on Tuesday on Nasdaq, were down at $28.73 after market.

(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

