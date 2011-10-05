SEOUL Oct 5 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday after sharp falls in the previous session and solid gains on Wall Street, but Moody's downgrade of Italy's rating crimped gains.

Banking stocks, which were hit hard in the prior session, posted a firm rebound, with KB Financial Group up nearly 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.09 percent at 1,707.69 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)