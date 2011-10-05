SEOUL Oct 5 Seoul shares gave up initial gains and extended falls to more than 2 percent on Wednesday, hurt by substantial falls in construction issues like Samsung Engineering and with Moody's downgrade of Italy's rating further denting sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.03 percent at 1,671.52 points as of 0223 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)