Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
SEOUL Oct 5 Seoul shares gave up initial gains and extended falls to more than 2 percent on Wednesday, hurt by substantial falls in construction issues like Samsung Engineering and with Moody's downgrade of Italy's rating further denting sentiment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.03 percent at 1,671.52 points as of 0223 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.