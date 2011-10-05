(Adds details)

Oct 5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Wednesday maintained its 12-month gold price target of $2,000 per ounce on continuing debt issues and growth constraints in developed economies.

The bank said the recent correction in prices did not reflect a general reassessment of gold fundamentals.

BofA expects copper to fall below $5,500 a tonne ($2.49/lb) in the coming months and said an upward pressure on prices will not emerge until 2012.

Copper prices have underperformed in 2011, influenced by a lack of Chinese demand due to excess stocks that were built in the aftermath of the 2008 recession.

On Sept. 26, gold tumbled to a two-month low of $1,534.49, down from a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce struck in early September.

Spot gold XAU= was down 1.3 percent at $1,599.70 an ounce at 0932 GMT.

Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange

(LME) climbed to $6,923.50 a tonne at 0915 GMT Wednesday compared with Tuesday's close of $6,800.

