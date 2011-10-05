* Cuts Home Depot to "neutral" from "buy," target to $36 from $39

* Cuts PetSmart to "neutral" from "buy," target to $46 from $49

Oct 5 Goldman Sachs downgraded Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and PetSmart Inc PETM.O to "neutral" from "buy" citing sluggish trends in consumer disposable income.

The brokerage maintained its "neutral" rating on other hardline retailers and said retail stocks have outperformed the market year-to-date by most measures, as challenges abroad have overshadowed slowing drivers of spending.

"While we are reducing two ratings, we do not expect outright underperformance, as the relationship between consumption and production, which drives retail relative stock performance, looks stable," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

The brokerage cut its price target on Home Depot to $36 from $39 and said it does not see the No. 1 home improvement chain's, and its rival Lowe's Cos Inc's (LOW.N), efforts to turnaround help drive profits in the sector.

Goldman Sachs also cut its price target on PetSmart to $46 from $49 and said it expects the pet products retailer to invest in driving customer traffic.

