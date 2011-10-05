Oct 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN covered issue priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 3.0 billion Danish crown

Maturity Date October 01, 2013

Coupon 3-month Cibor + 120 bp

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date October 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Nykredit Markets

Listing Copenhagen

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DK0009786477

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)