Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Oct 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN covered issue priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 3.0 billion Danish crown
Maturity Date October 01, 2013
Coupon 3-month Cibor + 120 bp
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date October 07, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Nykredit Markets
Listing Copenhagen
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN DK0009786477
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.