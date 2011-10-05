October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date January 12, 2021

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 102.73

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 183.8 bp

over the 2.5 pct April 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 19, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0010989087

