Oct 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 09, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20 bp

Issue price 100.899

Reoffer price 100.899

Payment Date October 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CA CIB, Commerzbank & Santander

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.0 bln euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0439139998

