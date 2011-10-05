(Follows alerts)

Oct 5 A host of brokerages cut price targets on Acme Packet Inc APKT.O and the company's stock continued its downward spiral in pre-market trade on Wednesday, a day after it forecast quarterly results below estimates on delayed orders from AT&T (T.N).

Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Securities, Needham and Credit Suisse cut their price targets after Acme Packet said it expects to report July-September adjusted earnings of 20-22 cents a share on sales of about $70 million.[ID:nL3E7L42PK]

"The company’s miss last night on an apparent slip of the largest order in the company’s history demonstrates both the opportunity the company faces, as well as potential risks of trying (to) manage the timing of such large orders," Needham wrote in a note, cutting its price target on the stock to $52.

Shares of the company, which provides communication infrastructure for telecoms and businesses, were trading down 17 percent at $35.50 in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

