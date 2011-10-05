* Credit Suisse upgrades Apollo to "outperform" from "neutral"

* Sees Q1 2012 new enrollment up 7 pct vs previous est of minus 7 pct

* Apollo shares jump 10 pct

* Other education stocks also up; index up 7 pct

Oct 5 Credit Suisse upgraded Apollo Group APOL.O saying the largest U.S. for-profit education provider could see new enrollment growth returning in the first quarter of 2012, lifting stocks of an industry that has seen student enrollment declines over the last few quarters.

Apollo's shares rose as much as 10 percent to $42.89 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They have fallen about 30 percent in the last two months.

Corinthian Colleges COCO.O jumped 16 percent while Bridgepoint Education (BPI.N) was up 9 percent. Strayer Education (STRA.O), DeVry (DV.N) and ITT Educational Services ESI.N also rose over 5 percent.

The education sub-index .15GSPEDUS was up almost 7 percent.

The brokerage expects Apollo to post student starts growth of about 7 percent for the first quarter of 2012 and 8.6 percent for the whole year. It also sees a return to revenue growth in fiscal 2013.

This forecast is a turnaround from its earlier estimate of new student enrollment falling about 7 percent in the first quarter.

The U.S. for-profit education industry, criticized for burdening student with unpayable debt, is reeling under the impact of tighter regulatory scrutiny that has exposed fraudulent activities and loose admission standards.

Sliding student enrollment has hurt profitability.

Credit Suisse, which upgraded Apollo's stock to "outperform" from "neutral" and raised its price target to $47 from $35, said the company will benefit from the steps it had taken to improve student quality.

Apollo, which runs the University of Phoenix, was the first to make changes to its enrollment practices to comply better with new rules and improve debt repayment rates of its students.

However, the brokerage said there was continued uncertainty about the long-term growth and the regulatory environment in Washington.

The House of Representatives has proposed to cut certain education funding in the U.S., and the Department of Education is looking to frame more rules for these colleges. [ID:nL3E7KT3UV]

"Our conviction remains low on whether Apollo can deliver sustainable starts and earnings growth. Further, we see ongoing fundamental risks associated with the legal and regulatory environment," Credit Suisse said in a note to clients.

