Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 12, 2016

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 101.098

Payment Date October 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default NO

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

