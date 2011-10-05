Otober 05(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower BNG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10 bp

Reoffer price 100.0688

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 8 bp

Payment Date October 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.4 billion

euro when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0690171268

ISIN XS0630395191

Data supplied by International Insider.