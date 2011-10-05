October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower OMV AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 12, 2021

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.957

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, RBI &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0690406243

