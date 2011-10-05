GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares probe 18-month highs, cheered by Trump's tax cut talk
October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower OMV AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 12, 2021
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.957
Spread 185 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, RBI &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux & Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0690406243
