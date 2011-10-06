BRIEF-Radha Madhav Corp to negotiate with Bank of Baroda for settlement of outstanding dues
* Authorized managing director & CEO to negotiate with Bank of Baroda for settlement of outstanding dues of the company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kqZKvq)
SEOUL Oct 6 Seoul shares opened higher on Thursday as investors picked out bargains in a battered market, reassured by rallies in U.S. and European stocks.
Gains were led by refiners and technology issues including S-Oil and LG Electronics , which were up 6.8 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 3.03 percent at 1,717.00 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Says declared dividend number 5 of $6.12000 cents per share for 6 months ended Dec 31, 2016
DUBAI, Feb 8 A strong performance by $1 billion of 10-year Islamic bonds from a Dubai sovereign fund suggests investors are being driven into longer maturities of Middle Eastern debt, and could encourage Saudi Arabia to issue 10-year sukuk later this year.