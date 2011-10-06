SEOUL Oct 6 Seoul shares opened higher on Thursday as investors picked out bargains in a battered market, reassured by rallies in U.S. and European stocks.

Gains were led by refiners and technology issues including S-Oil and LG Electronics , which were up 6.8 percent and 6.5 percent respectively.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 3.03 percent at 1,717.00 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)