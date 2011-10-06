JAKARTA Oct 6 PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk , the holding company of Indonesia's politically-wired Bakrie Group, said on Thursday it was considering paying or restructuring Credit Suisse's credit facility worth $597 million in the "near future" as the lenders called in the loan.

"The company is currently studying the best option to realise the option and in talks with related parties," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Janeman Latul)