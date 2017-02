BANGKOK Oct 6 Indonesian shares extended their gains to 4 percent in afternoon trade on Thursday as state-run banks gained on buying led by government-controlled pension funds, analysts said.

At 0814 GMT, Indonesia's main index was up 3.9 percent at 3,418.89.

Thai stocks surged 4.8 percent and other Southeast Asian bourses also rose due to optimism over Europe's debt problems and hopes the United States could avoid recession.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)