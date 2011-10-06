(Repeats with no changes to text)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Jeff Glekin

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's Essar Group is considering raising about $750 million through a UK listing of its infrastructure assets. With one London IPO under its belt, and lessons on governance from that experience still fresh, it should be better prepared this time around.

Projections of India's trillion dollar infrastructure spending are well documented. Sentiment is being eroded, though, by a policy paralysis triggered by the 2G telecoms scandal and subsequent anti-corruption protests. But there is good reason to believe that things could be turning a corner. Slower growth rates have shocked the government into action. The “no-go area” policy, which held up Indian mining, has been scrapped. A land acquisition bill is proposed.

Last year's $1.9 billion IPO of Essar Energy ESSR.L was the largest in London since 2007, although it fell short of predictions that it would raise $3 billion. At the time, question were asked about the composition of Essar Energy’s board, with fears that the founding Ruia family would not take the rights of minority shareholders seriously.

The absence of an active corporate bond market and the high cost of domestic capital have prompted Indian companies to look overseas for both debt and equity. Subsequent to its listing, Essar Energy raised $550 million from a five-year convertible bond offer with a 4.25 percent coupon and a 30 percent conversion premium. This is more attractive than raising capital at home, where India's Reserve Bank has raised rates to 8.25 percent.

But the UK market is also demanding. Shares in Essar Energy have fallen 48 percent in the past year following delays in construction of power plants and government approval for Essar to develop its own coal mines. A second IPO would be a positive sign that Essar is happy to take its medicine from overseas investors.

Given currently market volatility, an IPO of Essar's infrastructure assets looks unlikely this year. But Essar's long-term vision is likely to remain undeterred. London still looks like a good bet. Second time around, the Ruias could do more to address the market's corporate governance concerns.

CONTEXT NEWS

-- India's Essar Group, with businesses ranging from shipping to power, is considering listing its infrastructure assets in London to raise about $750 million, Bloomberg and Press Trust of India news agency reported, citing unnamed sources.

-- JPMorgan and Credit Suisse are working with Essar on the possible initial public offering, which may take place as early as next year.

-- Essar declined to confirm the report.

-- The deal could mark the biggest overseas IPO by an Indian company since May 2010, when another Essar unit, Essar Energy, raised 1.27 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).

