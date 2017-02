KUALA LUMPUR Oct 6 Malaysia's second largest lender CIMB said on Thursday it is in talks with San Miguel Corp for the possible acquisition of a stake in Bank of Commerce in the Philippines.

"These discussions are currently at an early stage and further announcements will be made in the event of any material developments," CIMB said in a statement. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)