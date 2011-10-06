October 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a UK regulated covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nationwide Building Society (POB_p.L)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date October 13, 2016
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.545
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 213 bp
Over the OBL 161
Payment Date October 13, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, HSBC, Royal Bank of
Scotland & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0690482426
