BEIJING Oct 6 Only one top-10 player remains in the China Open women's singles draw after second seed Victoria Azarenka pulled out of her third round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova with injury on Thursday.

"It's disappointing to have to withdraw this morning," Belarussian Azarenka, who has a foot injury, said on the WTA website (www.wtatennis.com).

"I'm sorry to the fans. I was hoping my foot would be okay, but it has been bothering me since Tokyo. I'm not sure about recovery time but I will continue to consult my doctor. I hope to be back for Luxembourg."

The world number three had been the expected opponent for world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the final.

The Dane was in action later against Kaia Kanepi.

Organisers have been hit with pull-outs from top players such as Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova while home favourite Li Na's first round exit was also a blow. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)