October 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower EVN AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 13, 2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.235

Reoffer price 99.235

Spread 177 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 248.9 bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 04, 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 13, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale & RZB

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's dedt issuance

programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.