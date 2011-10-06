Oct 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 13, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor - 1 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 13, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme

Data supplied by International Insider.