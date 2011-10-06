Oct 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 13, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor - 1 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date October 13, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.