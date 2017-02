SEOUL Oct 7 Seoul shares opened higher on Friday as euro zone plans to support European banks eased fears about the region's debt crisis, helped by firm gains in Samsung Electronics after its forecast-beating third quarter earnings guidance.

Shares in the world's No.1 memory chip maker climbed 3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.66 percent to 1,755.84 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)