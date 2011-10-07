BRIEF-Caixabank bookrunner says books will close at 7.30 pm UK
* Bookrunner says books will close at 7.30pm uk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SEOUL Oct 7 Seoul shares rose for the second straight day on Friday led by sharp gains in crude oil refiners and shipyards like Hyundai Heavy Industries and S-Oil and as sentiment was buoyed further by euro zone plans to support European banks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 2.89 percent to 1,759.77 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance)
* Bookrunner says books will close at 7.30pm uk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Feb 6 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 406 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 U.S. public pension funds are cutting their expectations for investment returns over the next 30 years or more, but some do not expect to meet even the new targets over the coming decade.