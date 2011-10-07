BRIEF-PAREF enters into exclusivity talk with Fosun Property Holdings
* PAREF announces it enters into exclusivity talk with Fosun Property Holdings
HANOI Oct 7 Vietnamese bank loans rose by an estimated 8.16 percent in the first nine months of the year from the end of 2010 the central bank said on Friday.
But credit slipped 0.94 percent in September from August, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)
* PAREF announces it enters into exclusivity talk with Fosun Property Holdings
LONDON, Feb 6 Former Millennium Capital Partners' portfolio manager Michael Cowley plans to launch equities hedge fund Sandbar Asset Management later this year, three sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* Criteria Caixa sells 5.322 percent of Caixabank through accelerated book building placement Source text for Eikon: